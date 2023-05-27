Superman & Lois season 4: Will we get news in June?

Now that we are almost in the month of June, are we a little bit closer to some news on Superman & Lois season 4? It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that we want it. As for whether or not we’ll get it, though, that is an entirely different story.

For now, let’s just start things off with what we currently can say. At the time of this writing, the folks at The CW have not announced too much when it comes to the future, even still. If this was a typical broadcast year, we probably would have heard something by now. However, things are a little more complicated this time around thanks to both the writers’ strike and the network’s new ownership.

Now that we have said all of this, we do think that we are starting to get a little closer to a big decision coming in, one way or another. There is only so much longer that this network is going to be able to keep their plans under wraps, especially since the cast contracts will eventually expire. We tend to think that for the Tyler Hoechlin – Elizabeth Tulloch series, there are a few different scenarios that could transpire here.

1. The show comes back for another season at The CW – This is the simplest one, and if this happens, we wouldn’t be shocked if it gets renewed as the final one.

2. Superman & Lois moves to Max – Hey, remember that the show’s studio and the newly-named parent company share a studio. Also, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has said that he doesn’t want to see this show end as of yet.

3. It gets canceled outright – This is the most depressing outcome, but you have to remember that this is not a cheap show to make, and this is one of the inevitable scenarios that could happen as a result of that.

