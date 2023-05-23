Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A ‘Collision Course’

As we prepare to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 over on The CW, do you want to know more about what lies ahead?

Well, we should note that at this point in the story, we are certainly in the home stretch! From here on out, we absolutely expect that things are going to become more and more intense. There’s going to be a lot of drama, a few different surprises, and also potential twists that could put Clark in the spotlight as opposed to just Superman. That balance of the two personas has long been one of the best things about this show, and we are pleased to say that it does not appear as though this is going anywhere right now.

Want to get a better look towards the future now? Then we simply suggest that you check out the full Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick (#310). Original airdate 5/30/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Whatever big decisions are made, we just tend to assume that they are going to course through the rest of the season — and then from there, we will see what the long-term implications are on everyone’s lives. We expect the same attention to detail that has always been there.

