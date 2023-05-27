Yellowjackets season 2 finale: Where was Jason Ritter cameo?

As we approached the end of Yellowjackets season 2 this week, it makes sense to wonder about the Jason Ritter cameo — or, a lack thereof. Late last year, there were reports that the Parenthood actor and real-life husband of Melanie Lynskey would be making an appearance this season. However, it never happened!

So what is going on here? Well, we do tend to think that this merits a little bit of a deeper explanation — why not ahead and have it now?

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, you don’t have to worry — Ritter is still eventually going to show up in the series. So why didn’t it happen now? There is no confirmed reason, but it may be a case of an original plan changing, or some things being left on the cutting-room floor.

Of course, we do still imagine that a big challenge moving forward could be scheduling, given that Ritter will have his own projects coming down the road. Yet, we know that he’s been incredibly supportive of the entire Yellowjackets universe, and he’s been game to make fun cameos on his wife’s projects before. (Remember, he had a really small appearance on The Last of Us season 1 as one of the Clickers.)

For now, we’d say that you should watch out for Jason in season 3 — but even if it doesn’t happen there, this is a show with a five-season plan! There should still be some other opportunities and we look forward to seeing some more of those explored in due time.

For now, just sit back and try to unravel everything that happened over the course of the season 2 finale. We know that’s a hard thing to do.

Do you think we are going to see Jason Ritter at some point during Yellowjackets season 3?

