Chicago PD season 11: How many episodes can you expect?

For those who are not currently aware, Chicago PD season 11 is going to be coming to NBC at some point — it is just a matter of when. This is clearly one of the biggest hits that the network has, but it is facing one of its more uncertain periods in a good while.

To think, we are not even talking about the fate of Adam Ruzek, which was the huge cliffhanger at the end of season 10. Instead, our focus here is all about how many episodes we’re going to be getting moving forward.

At the moment, NBC still has Chicago PD, and all of the One Chicago lineup, as a part of their fall schedule. Are those shows really going to air then, though? Well, that is going to be based entirely on what happens when it comes to the writers’ strike, and that does currently remain the greatest of all great unknowns. There is not any major sign of progress, and we are getting to the point now where shows are about to fall behind their traditional schedule.

We’re not the sort that wants to give false hope to anyone and as a result of that, let’s just say that we’d be surprised if there are 22 episodes for the upcoming season of this or really any show. A good, optimistic estimate could be 18-20 episodes if a new WGA deal is secured by the end of next month. That would at least allow production to begin either in late summer or early fall, and we could get at least a few episodes before the end of the year.

Just remember here as we wait for a strike resolution that the writers want to work — they are just fighting for some really important things! It’s been clear for a while that this could be a long battle and for now, we’re just glad that there is a Chicago PD renewal. At the very least, we don’t have to worry about the future in that way.

