The Blacklist season 10 episode 14: Who is the Nowhere Bride?

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 14, and this one should be quite a trip. “The Nowhere Bride” is one of the coolest episode titles that we’ve seen for the James Spader series, and we just hope that all of this is reflected rather well within the story.

Now, of course, there is a big question we have to wonder: Who exactly is the missing bride that the Task Force is looking into?

One of the reasons why this story is so interesting is the simple question of why the FBI would be looking into this. A missing newlywed of course would be a high-profile case, but for this Task Force? Not exactly, and this is why we’re left with a few important questions.

1. Is this bride tied to Reddington or the Task Force in some way? There may be a personal tie that makes this super-interesting.

2. Does this bride carry with them a deeper secret … perhaps something that the wrong party found out? We often know that title characters of this show are meant to send characters down a path, rather than be the end of the road.

3. Is this bride ultimately a friend or foe? Or, is it possible that we are viewing this with far too linear of a lens? We do tend to think that this is a world where there can be a fine line between good and evil, so things can shift and change in a rather short amount of time.

Given that there are only nine episodes remaining, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for great stuff from here on out.

What do you think we’ll be seeing throughout The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 on NBC this weekend?

