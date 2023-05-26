The Blacklist season 10: Why the two-hour blocks?

As some of you out there may be aware at the moment, The Blacklist season 10 has a pretty unusual schedule moving forward. There is a new installment this Sunday but then after that, you’re going to see the show move over to Thursdays for the rest of the season. Not only that, but there is a two-hour block on June 1 and then also one on July 13 — otherwise known as the series finale date.

So what’s going on here? Well, let’s just say that there is a method to the madness here, at least from the NBC side of things … though it may not make much sense from our vantage point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

The basic answer we can give you for the strange schedule at the moment is pretty simple: The network clearly has some plans for its summer programming a little bit later on in the year, and they want to have the James Spader drama wrapped up before we get around to that point.

Also, there is something to be said for the show building a lot of momentum at this point. While this season has moved along at a fairly slow pace, it does feel like we are building towards something big. Is Reddington dying, or is there a different plan as to how things are going to be wrapping up? Hopefully, there is a clear answer that will present itself when it comes to this — it also does seem like we’ll learn something when it comes to the character’s identity, even if it is indirect rather than some big, in-your-face reveal that you get in some other places.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including other updates all about what the future will hold this weekend

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 moving into the rest of the season?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for even more updates moving forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







