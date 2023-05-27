Yellowjackets season 3: Is Natalie REALLY the Antler Queen?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 3, it makes so much sense to dive further into the Antler Queen. How can we not?

If you are to take the end of the season 2 finale at face value, there is a pretty assumption to make: Natalie is the leader of the group. Lottie made it clear she was the right person for the job, and many of her teammates did their own version of kissing the ring.

Now that we have said this, though, there is another thing we’re left to think about: Is it possible that Natalie still is not the Queen at the end of the day? Until we actually see her sport that headdress above, anything still feels possible. Or, it is possible that the Queen is somewhat fluid and changes depending on what is going on. We don’t think that this is an altogether strange thing to consider at this point.

Just remember this: For a good while after the season 1 finale, it was easy to sit around and assume that Lottie was in charge and would be running the show for some time. With this, we can’t guarantee anything when it comes to Natalie and we’d feel awfully silly to do so.

For the time being, though, we do imagine that the first few episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are going to be focused heavily around the topic of how Natalie leads the group, and whether or not she feels comfortable in the spot. We know that this is a character who is clearly traumatized at this point, given that Javi died right in front of her — and also that she was the intended target. (Also, remember for a moment that she’s dead in the present; the past is now all we have for this character.)

Do you really think that Natalie is 100% the Antler Queen as we prepare to check out Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

