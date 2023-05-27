Chicago Fire season 12: Kara Killmer on season 11 cliffhanger

We don’t think it is some big shock that people are reeling after the Chicago Fire season 11 finale cliffhanger. How can you not be? We’re talking here about a series of shocks that are probably leaving a lot of people both excited and very-much nervous for whatever could be coming up next.

Of course, what makes this entire situation all the more painful is knowing that we are waiting for a really long time to get new episodes on the air — at present, we’d be shocked if we saw season 12 before at least October, if not November.

One of the big cliffhangers at the end of the finale had very much to do with the status of Mouch, whose life was put in a great deal of jeopardy at the end of the episode. Meanwhile, the other revolved more around Brett, who received a shocking proposal from Casey. Would she say yes? It’s a hard thing to answer, given that if she does, it becomes all the more challenging to tell Brett’s story. After all, Jesse Spencer is not a regular on Chicago Fire, and nor do we have evidence that he is about to become full-time again.

Yet, all of this is beyond a doubt really fun to think about and consider! In a post on Twitter, Kara Killmer herself posted the following at the very conclusion of the finale:

Sorry guys, pretty anti-climactic finale end…

Of course, she then followed that up with a sarcastic gif. She knows much of the One Chicago fandom is currently losing their minds. What makes this ending so great is that it’s absolutely one of those endings that could go multiple ways depending on what Brett wants out of her future. We think it’s pretty impossible to sit here and guarantee a singular outcome to this.

