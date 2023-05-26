Chicago Fire season 12: Is Christian Stolte returning as Mouch?

We know that a Chicago Fire season 12 going to be coming to NBC at some point — it’s obviously to be determined amidst the writers’ strike.

No matter when the show comes back, though, it is clear that there is one major question that you have to think about here. Think in terms of Christian Stolte’s future as Mouch. The character’s life was in grave danger near the end of the season; while he was in the hospital and that’s the best place to be during a life-or-death crisis, we still don’t think that this is any guarantee. This is a franchise that has killed people off in cliffhangers before, and they could easily do so again.

For the time being, Stolte is keeping mum on his future, but he has had a little bit of fun with people on the way on social media. Just take, for example, the latest message posted to his Instagram last night:

No spoilers, I just want to say it’s been an extraordinary 11 years, and I am so very grateful for the experience.

Today, meanwhile, he took more of a humorous approach in a post on Twitter:

Orlando airport. Lots of people staring at me like they’re looking at a dead man.

When will we learn about Mouch’s fate?

Well, a lot could come down to how the network wants to promote the upcoming season! They could feature Stolte on set or in promos; or, they could try to keep things a secret for a little while longer. No matter what, we tend to think that we are going to learn the character’s fate without question early on in the premiere. Mouch is such a beloved member of Firehouse 51 and because of that, these other characters are going to be talking about him pretty early on.

Do you think that we are going to see more of Mouch over the course of Chicago Fire season 12?

