Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s big finale over on NBC, do you want to know the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date? Or, to get a better sense of it?

There are a few different things that are worth thinking about right now, but let us begin with this: A rather simple reminder that the firefighter drama is coming back for more. The entire Chicago franchise remains one of the most important things in the network’s entire catalogue — not only do they generate strong live ratings, but that’s without even mentioning how they repeat and also what the streaming viewership is over at Peacock. We still don’t foresee any end in sight here, and that is a big thing given that these shows are all around the decade mark.

Now, we should go ahead and transition over to the next big question: Trying to figure out when these episodes are all going to be back. That’s a complicated situation for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being the simple fact that there is still a writers’ strike happening and, for now, there is not all that much of an end in sight for it. Our hope is that it would be resolved soon (the writers deserve what they are asking for!), and then we can start thinking seriously about premiere dates for a lot of our favorites.

For the time being, though, remember that Chicago Fire is technically still a part of the fall schedule. We just don’t have a lot of faith that the show is actually going to air in its typical September timeslot.

If we are lucky…

There may be at least a chance that we have a chance to see this series back when we get around to October or November. Like we said, so much is strike-dependent.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to a Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date at NBC?

