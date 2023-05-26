SEAL Team season 7: David Boreanaz supports writers’ strike

We know that there are a lot of people out there eager to see SEAL Team season 7 back on Paramount+ down the road. How can you not be? This is one of the best shows of its kind out there, as it paints a realistic picture of life for those who are active-duty military and have to balance operating with having some semblance of a normal personal life.

So while everyone is hoping to have the show back in production sooner rather than later, for now the cast and crew are fighting for something bigger than themselves. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for most of this month, and we’ve seen Neil Brown Jr. (Ray) out on the picket line alongside many writers over the past few weeks. Earlier this week, David Boreanaz himself also lent some of his support. He was on the picket line to show solidarity with some of the people who make TV as magical as it is. This is a guy who knows the impact of writers better than anyone — in addition to being an executive producer on SEAL Team, he’s also starred in several shows over the past couple of decades dependent on great writing.

The more big names who get involved in the strike, the more likely it is that this will all end at some point in the near future. Actors also have a personal investment in all of this due to the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike at some point in the near future.

Depending on what happens with said strike, we hope that season 7 production can kick off in the coming months. The most important thing, at least for now, is that the writers get paid what they deserve. Their requests are all reasonable and they are fighting for their future. With SEAL Team especially, you have a team that includes many veterans — it is one of the reasons why this show is so authentic.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

