SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Are we waiting until 2024?

At some point down the road, we are going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 7 premiere over on Paramount+ — and of course, we’re excited for that.

However, it is also clear that there is a certain amount of limbo when it comes to the short-term future of the show, with the reason being tied to the writers’ strike that is currently ongoing. Because of where things currently stand, it is easy to envision a scenario where production on the new season ends up being delayed. That, of course, means that the same can be said for the premiere date.

We understand if this is rather frustrating for a lot of people who love the show, but isn’t it also for the best? We want SEAL Team to be as great as humanly possible, and the best way for that to happen is with the writers actively involved in all aspects — and paid in the way that they deserve.

If production does end up being delayed, it means that more than likely, we won’t be seeing David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back later this year, as we once hoped. Is there still a chance that we see new episodes this year? Absolutely, and we would be rather silly to rule that out! However, a little bit more patience is going to be required here. We don’t think you should rule out 2023 entirely just yet, at least provided that Paramount+ wants it back this calendar year.

In our mind, the only way that we could be waiting until 2024 for sure to see season 7 arrive is in the event the strike goes on for several months. This is something that we would say to prepare for on some level, but there is no guarantee that it is happening for at least the time being.

What do you most want to see moving into SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+?

Are you anticipating a major delay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







