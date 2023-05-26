Silo season 1 episode 6: The big questions around Sims

As we try to prepare ourselves for Silo season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+, of course there are a few different things worth discussing.

Take, for starters, the potential that there are still for certain characters we have yet to learn a lot about — that includes of course Sims, played wonderfully by Common.

During episode 5, we learned a good bit about this individual’s backstory, including his lineage and the secrets of the Silo he is keeping. (Oh, and he also punished Doug with death as a result of his failings.)

As we move forward from here, there are now some other ideas and questions that you have to think about. Take, for example, what his endgame will potentially be. Are we going to have a chance to learn about his backstory, including what exactly he’s learned and when? These are important, but we think his endgame is pretty far up there.

If we were to create some sort of comparison between Silo and another show, we would say that Sims is to this world what Littlefinger was to Game of Thrones. He is clearly someone who likes to have an element of power, but is also willing to play the long game. He has humble beginnings and has no problem killing to get what he wants.

So when will we learn more?

While there is no season 2 renewal at present, it feels like an almost-sure thing that it is coming. With that in mind, we tend to think that there will be a slow drip of news on the future for a good while here. If you are the producers, why rush anything? The goal should just be to keep people addicted.

What do you most want to see from Sims moving into Silo season 1 episode 6?

