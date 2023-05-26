Is Juliette Lewis leaving Yellowjackets following the events of the season 2 finale? Have we reached the end of Natalie’s story?

Well, let’s just say that the season 2 finale “Storytelling” allowed us a chance to see “The Wilderness” choose a victim, but we don’t think that this happened in a way that was altogether expected. Natalie was actually killed on accident, as Misty was trying to protect her from Lisa, who confronted the Yellowjackets after learning some of their secrets at the end of the finale.

Ironically, Natalie died in the present at the same time that we had learned that she was appointed a leader in the past. Does this 100% mean that she is the Antler Queen at the moment? We’re not sure that we can say that as of yet.

Anyway, Natalie’s labeled cause of death here is a drug overdose, and we saw Lottie treated by EMTs on the scene. Despite her current physical state, though (a.k.a. getting shot by Callie, trying to protect her mom), Simone Kessell’s character felt relieved. Why? In her mind, she felt like the Wilderness was happy — it had gotten what it wanted and because of that, it was pleased. She even told Van that she would understand someday, whatever that means. Could it mean that she is actually going to be okay and not die of cancer?

If this is the end of Natalie’s present-day story…

What a powerful way for her to go out, and what a fantastic performance for Lewis, who had some particularly meaningful stuff over the course of the season. We’re going to miss her, but we are still curious to learn more about Natalie’s story leading up to this. There are still years to learn everything that actually happened to her way back when.

What did you think about the end of the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, and also the death of Natalie?

