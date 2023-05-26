Silo season 1 episode 5: Who is Doug Trumbull?

Who is Doug Trumbull on Silo season 1 episode 5? Let’s just say that they are a particularly important character. As a matter of fact, you can argue that they really altered the course of life in the Silo as we know it.

During the episode tonight, it was discovered that this man is the one responsible for the attack on Deputy Marnes and beyond just that, he was a key cog in a much larger plot. We also learned in this episode that he was working under Sims, who eventually killed him after he failed in regards to some of his tasks. Remember, during this episode Doug cam every close to taking out Juliette, but she was able to withstand his pretty darn public attack.

Doug is now gone just as soon as he arrived, which really seems to be a pretty much recurring theme for the world of this show. You never quite grow used to seeing anyone stick around, do you? Moving forward, the question now becomes how deep the conspiracy goes within Judicial that Doug was connected to — and, beyond just, just how much danger Juliette finds herself in.

You can say that Doug is the tip of the spear when it comes to a lot of the show’s larger mysteries. There are plenty of people who benefit from both Jahns and Marnes being dead, as it gives them so much more control over the Silo’s operations and core beliefs.

Beyond all of these deaths…

There are plenty of other things we’re left to wonder about. Take, for example, that there really isn’t all that many residents of the Silo in the first place. How many people can you really afford to lose at the end of the day here?

