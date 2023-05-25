NCIS season 21 premiere: Where would it pick up?

We do recognize that we will be waiting for a long time to see NCIS season 21 premiere, but why have that stop us from looking ahead?

At this point, there are undoubtedly a lot of different things to think about on the show but for the sake of this article in particular, let’s talk a little bit about a time jump … or lack thereof. Where will the first episode pick up?

We should start here by noting that nothing is currently confirmed insofar as whether there will be a great leap forward or not. With that being said, it is hard to imagine there being much of a jump here at all. Given that the finale concluded with a huge cliffhanger concerning Torres and a despicable man for the past, we imagine the opening minutes will reveal whether or not he shot him.

What if he didn’t shoot him? Well, we could learn that immediately, or the writers may pick up elsewhere, with the other characters look for him. It’s possible that they met the cliffhanger mystery linger for at least a good chunk of the episode, but they can’t really dance around it longer than that. Everyone is going to want to know where Torres is and what he has done … and also why exactly he chose to do it in the first place.

One thing that does add to the uncertainty here is Wilmer Valderrama’s schedule, as the actor has a Zorro project in the works. We imagine that he could balance both shows, but it’s hard to imagine him being in every episode of season 21 if they are filming at the same time. A lot of the details here are to be determined, and could prove rather complicated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

