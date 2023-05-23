NCIS season 20 finale cliffhanger: Did Nick Torres shoot someone?

We had a feeling entering the NCIS season 20 finale that we were going to be getting some sort of enormous cliffhanger. However, here’s what we did not expect — Nick Torres both leaving prison and then also potentially finding a way to go right back in.

After all, during his time behind bars, Wilmer Valderrama’s character learned that someone significantly tied to his past was still out there — a man who preyed upon his family many years ago when he was young. This is a massive demon who has hovered behind the scenes for so many years, and learning that he was still alive and out there cast a long shadow. It’s why Nick called his sister after his undercover mission was over, and also why he tracked the man down and was waiting for him in the closing minutes.

This guy claimed that he is no longer who he once was, but that didn’t stop Nick from picking up the gun and claiming that he was ready to do what he’s wanted to for a long time. Did he actually kill him? Well, that’s the cliffhanger!

Despite this man’s history with Torres and his family, if the agent shoots him, there is no path from that. His career in law enforcement is effectively over, and we don’t really have to tell you that the entirety of the show changes as a result of that.

The big question mark

We’re sure that the premiere could pick up not too long after this moment, so will someone stop Torres from doing this, or will he stop himself? What the writers at least did do in this moment is present a huge problem for themselves to try to solve. This is absolutely not one we saw coming.

What did you think about the events of the NCIS season 20 finale, especially that big cliffhanger?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

