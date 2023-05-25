Magnum PI season 6: The biggest reason for renewal hope?

Over the course of the past several days, we have shared what we consider to be numerous reasons for optimism when it comes to a Magnum PI season 6. Take, for example, that there seem to be tentative plans for production. Or, that Jay Hernandez has said that we could be getting some news “soon” on the show’s future.

At the end of the day here, though, actions from NBC do speak louder than words, and we want to talk a little bit about action. Executives have said in the past that one of their biggest objectives is to try and grow the show’s audience, and we a primarily example of that in a matter of hours.

Tonight, NBC is going to start repeating the fifth season, and you are going to have a chance to see it after a repeat of Law & Order: SVU. We tend to think this will open the door to even more viewers, and hopefully get people all the more engaged leading into the return of season 5, currently in early 2024. (It is possible the date changes, depending on what happens with the writers’ strike.)

It goes without saying that NBC wants to build the show’s audience leading into the rest of the season, but we do tend to think that there’s more to these repeat airings than just that. We think it is more of a reminder of the long-term investment they are trying to make with both this show and also some of these characters. All signs point to them wanting to bring Magnum PI back, and it is a matter of working through negotiations and all of the financial stuff that isn’t always fun to write about.

The one other thing we hope happens

Is there a way for NBCUniversal and CBS to come to a proper streaming arrangement on the first four seasons? We really hope so, since that is going to be one of the best ways to get casual fans on board. Our hope is that someday, those episodes can arrive on Peacock and lend the show more of a helping hand.

