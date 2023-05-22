Magnum PI season 6: Jay Hernandez on renewal hopes

Will there be a Magnum PI season 6 over at NBC? We know that there have been some positive signs, but no confirmation as of yet.

So with that in mind, why not get an update from one of our fearless leaders? Jay Hernandez is one of the people who will hear about the renewal pretty early, and we do of course love his positive attitude about the whole thing. While he can’t say anything for certain as of yet, his latest post on Twitter does confirm further something we’ve been saying for months — NBC isn’t going to make us wait until the second half of season 5 to get news about the future:

Hey there #MagnumPI #fans Just wanted let you know we’re thinking of ya and hope to have word soon for y’all. Thanks for the love & support!

Now, the reason why such a decision could come early is that it is so much easier from a contractual standpoint; also, it would give the production more stability if work on season 6 started up later this year. We do understand 100% that we’re going to need to be patient on a few different things, due mostly to the writers’ strike. However, there is a good chance that cameras could be rolling this fall; we’ll just have to wait and see on that. (Please, networks and streamers — pay the writers what they deserve!)

If filming for season 6 does start filming this year…

The funny thing is that it may not actually premiere for a really long time. Season 5 theoretically may not return until early 2024; if that is the case, we could be waiting until fall 2024 or even later to see the sixth season.

For the time being, all we can really do here is cross our fingers and hope that NBC makes the choice we think that they’re already considering — bring it back for more!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 6 over at NBC?

