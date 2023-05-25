Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale): The big changes ahead

As we do prepare for the Yellowjackets season 2 finale in the relatively near future, is everything about to change? At the moment, it does feel that way!

After all, let’s start by reminding you of this: In the present, there is a good chance that we are going to be seeing someone die. Just think about what Lottie is up to! Meanwhile, in the past there is also a chance that everything will change following the death of Javi. Natalie is going to feel such a responsibility for what happened; she may have had some survivor’s guilt before, but this will inevitably take it to yet another level.

Want to get at least a few more teases about what to expect here? Speaking to Cinema Blend, here is what Sophie Thatcher (who plays the younger version of Natalie) had to say on how her character moves forward:

…[Season 2 episode 8] was like a huge turning point, and I think from here on, I mean, the guilt just keeps building and it just keeps getting worse. And she’s just gonna have so much guilt within her that it makes sense why she’s modern day Natalie. Like, she has to subdue her brain.

We don’t think you will even feel the full manifestation of all of this over the course of the finale, mostly because there is only so much time here. Whatever happens in the Yellowjackets finale is almost sure to carry over directly to season 3, though we are going to be waiting a good while to see that. Just remember that the writers’ strike is currently ongoing and with that, there is no clear word at present as to when the next batch of episodes is going to premiere. Just take some solace in knowing that it’s coming, and hope that this is enough of a reason for excitement on its own.

