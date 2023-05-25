Is Patrick John Flueger leaving Chicago PD? Is Adam Ruzek dead?

Even in the early minutes of the Chicago PD season 10 finale, we 100% expected some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end. Given that the other One Chicago series swung for the fences earlier on in the night, we had to assume something similar here. With that, let’s ask: Is Patrick John Flueger leaving the show?

Well, let’s just say that as of right now, everything seems to still be hanging in the balance. Much in a way that is similar to Mouch over on Chicago Fire, tonight’s episode ended with Adam Ruzek’s character’s fate unclear. Do we want to believe that he is going to live? Sure, especially since we have already lost some characters from elsewhere in the One Chicago world over the years. Also, Ruzek and Burgess have started to go in the right direction!

With all of this being said, of course we are well-aware of the fact that in the world of this universe, nothing is guaranteed. Flueger has also been around her for a long time. At a certain point, a lot of actors do want to do other things and this is an extremely demanding job, one that requires you to be on your A-game for a substantial length of time week in and week out.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can say is stay tuned!

The unfortunate part of the cliffhanger…

We may be stuck waiting for an especially long time to get to the other side of it. Can the writers just get paid their fair share already? As it stands, it is extremely unlikely that we are going to see the series back in its typical September spot.

