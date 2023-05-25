Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire following the events of the Chicago Fire season 11 finale? We had a Casey – Brett proposal, but what did that mean?

First and foremost, did anyone else see that big twist coming? We knew that there would always be love there, but seeing Casey propose now, given that he doesn’t even live in the Windy City anymore? That was a total shock. Also, it has big implications for Brett, who just decided to adopt. She has already made this huge, enormous life change, so is there a chance now for her to make another?

If Killmer does leave the show, you can make the argument that the writers really set the stage for it here. She and Casey can’t live apart forever, and we don’t get the sense that Jesse Spencer was going to be coming back full-time. There is no indication of that. The complicated thing about all of this is that we’ve seen Sylvie leave her job before for the sake of a relationship — with that in mind, would she really do that again?

For the time being, we would argue that everything is still in limbo, as there aren’t any interviews out there suggesting that we have reached the end of the road for Killmer as a main cast member. It would be a big loss if she does depart, given that she is one of the most important parts of the show at this point. Even if she is not an original cast member, she has been around for a rather long time.

When will we get more news?

There’s a chance we could whenever the show starts production … but that may be for a while, mostly because of the writers’ strike that is still ongoing.

What did you think about the Casey – Brett proposal that we saw during the Chicago Fire season 11 finale?

