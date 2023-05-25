Succession series finale: Brian Cox reflects on Logan’s death

As we await the Succession series finale on HBO this weekend, we not take a moment here to look back on the past?

If there is one moment that stands out above all others at the moment, it is pretty simple — the death of Logan Roy back in season 3. That was iconic, and it is hard to view it ultimately any other way. It was shocking both in terms of the timing of it, but at the same time the manner in which it happened.

Of course, one of the things that is most notable about Logan is the simple fact that Brian Cox played him, and this is a guy who has managed to speak his mind.

Well, let’s just say that this includes speaking about his death. Speaking in a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, the actor suggesting that in a perfect world, he would have said goodbye to the character a little bit later on:

“[Creator Jesse Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early.

“I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode … And it was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough … But I just thought, ‘wow’, you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

We don’t think that this statement is meant to disrespect Armstrong at all, but rather express what he felt about his character’s ending and also the way in which the story played out. We do understand on some level where he is coming from, but we’d argue that it was important to spend time with these other characters and see how they reacted to this goodbye.

What did you think about the way in which Logan Roy died on Succession, and then also the timing of it?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

