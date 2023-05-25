Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? A season 7 preview

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more details all about the long-term future very soon?

Without further ado here, let’s just start by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no more of the comedy on the air tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t anything more for the remainder of the spring. This past episode was the finale and now, we’re left waiting for a really long time to see the cast and crew back.

How long are we talking? Even that remains a mystery, at least for the time being. It is true that a season 7 for the show has already been greenlit, but a writers’ strike is still ongoing. Young Sheldon may be on the CBS fall schedule, but whether or not it premieres then is going to be dependent on if there is a resolution soon. (The requests from the writers are more than reasonable, but there hasn’t been much in the way of progress over the past little while.

At the moment, our hope is mostly just that there will be an opportunity for things to at least get resolved this summer; if that happens, we may be able to see new episodes in October or November. Otherwise, it is possible that we’re stuck waiting around until 2024.

The other big mystery

It is possible that season 7 ends up being the final one, mostly because we are almost at a point in the story where Sheldon will no longer be living in Texas. It’s hard to end up pushing this story forward if everyone is in a different place, and that is certainly something we are keeping in mind, at least at this particular moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

