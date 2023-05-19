Young Sheldon season 6 finale: Georgie, Mandy engaged

We had a feeling that the Young Sheldon season 6 finale would contain some big moments, and it did for Georgie and Mandy. After all, the two are now officially engaged!

Based on what we saw in the closing minutes of the episode, it seems like the two are moving forward in this way, and it is also somewhat of a mutual decision by the two of them. This is hardly your standard proposal, but at the same time, this is not your typical couple, either. Think about everything we’ve seen with them so far.

While we definitely do think there are going to be some big moments coming for these two down the road in season 7, at the same time, we know where this journey will end. Georgie’s romantic history is brought up in The Big Bang Theory and in that sense, you can argue that this is doomed before it really even gets going.

Then again, can you argue that Young Sheldon has retconned some things that were mentioned by Sheldon on the original sitcom? Sure, including whose house was destroyed in the storm. On the season 6 finale we learned that it was Meemaw’s place that was destroyed, and she is now living at George and Mary’s place while Sheldon and his mother were overseas.

Is this a satisfying ending to the season?

In some ways, absolutely. Yet, we cannot help but feel on some level that there is something more that the writers could have given us here to set the stage for what could very well be the final season. We still have a lot to get to with George, Mary, and even Sheldon’s future on the West Coast. We will have to see how this gets addressed next season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

