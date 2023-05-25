Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Make no mistake, we want to see the series back with also SVU and its fellow spin-off Organized Crime.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we have to share some of the bad news — you are going to be waiting a while to see all three shows back. Last week marked the finale for all three of these shows, and for now, there are no premiere dates for the fall. Heck, there’s not even a guarantee that these shows will be back in 2023 at all!

If you have not heard for whatever reason, what we can tell you right now is that the writers’ strike is still ongoing within the television industry. There is no clear end to it in sight, and that means that a number of scripted shows could end up being delayed in some form. We know already that Organized Crime was not scheduled to premiere until midseason anyway, so it will most likely not be impacted.

No matter when the strike is resolved now, we would be back if any Law & Order show is back over the course of September. Our hope is that in October or November, we could see something more … but we will have to wait and see on a lot of this.

What could we see story-wise?

We do think that Benson and Stabler’s story is the most intriguing right now, given that Christopher Meloni’s character is seemingly going undercover again. What is going on right now? Well, we hope to get an update or two on that before too long!

While we do wait for Stabler updates, we do think that for Benson, everything is going to just move forward. She may have to find another person for the team following Muncy’s exit in the recent finale…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU, and then also Organized Crime when they eventually return?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

