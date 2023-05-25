Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? After everything that happened last week, we can’t fault anyone for wanting more!

As for whether or not we are getting more, however, that remains to be seen to a certain extent. Here’s what we can say — we absolutely know that more stories are coming! Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is happening tonight. Last week marked the finale for both of these shows and as a result of that, we are now in a situation where we are left to wait for some undetermined period of time to see them back. We should remind you here that neither, at least for now, is a part of the network’s official fall schedule.

So what is going on here? Well, it is a rather simple thing to explain for the time being. The writers’ strike is ongoing, and of course neither one of these shows can come back until that is resolved. Our hope is that it happens over the next few weeks, but it takes however it needs for the writers to get what they deserve. Unfortunately, there has not been a lot of movement on this for the time being.

When the shows do return, there is going to be a lot to determine on both fronts. With Station 19, we know that the mystery right now is whether or not Jack Gibson is actually still alive. Over on Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, the focus is a little more about Teddy. We suppose that some mystery around the cliffhanger of the latter is altered by the news that Kim Raver is returning to the medical drama. With that, we know that her character is going to be back in some shape or form.

We suppose that if the strike is resolved early, there is a chance that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will be back before the end of the year. This is just not something that we would bank on, at least at this given moment in time.

