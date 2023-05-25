Survivor 44 episode 13 (finale): Who won the season?

Tonight on CBS, we are getting Survivor 44 episode 13 — otherwise known as the all-important finale! So who is the winner? Well, consider this piece your source of updates!

This has been a really grate season from start to finish, but we will say that there has been one potential weak point: The editing. For most of the post-merge game, it felt like Yam Yam and Carolyn were really the only two viable winner contenders — while Carson hovered around as a possibility, there was always something odd with his edit. Tika didn’t always have the most members around, but they dominated strategically and controlled a number of the votes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Entering the finale, we had a chance to see Carolyn, Yam Yam, Carson, Lauren, and Heidi take off to a new beach, one where they would have a chance to fight their way to the finish line.

So what happened from here?

Well, we advise you to refresh this article! We will have more updates as the finale progresses.

Related – Be sure to get some news on Survivor 45, including when you can expect to see it premiere

Going into the Survivor 44 finale, who did you expect to see as the big winner?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for all sorts of other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







