Survivor season 45 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big finale tonight at CBS, why wouldn’t you want to get a Survivor season 45 premiere date — or, at least some teases?

We recognize that this is a pretty uncertain time for the TV industry as a whole, whether it be a lot of cost-cutting measures or the presence of the writers’ strike. However, we are aware at the moment that the reality TV juggernaut is going nowhere. Season 45 is present on Wednesday nights on the CBS fall schedule, and we do tend to think that it will be around come late September or October. In other words, exactly when you would expect the show to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

As for a little bit of exciting news, let’s just say that Survivor is going to be giving us 90-minute episodes for the upcoming season. Shouldn’t that prove exciting? At the very least, it’s a chance to learn a lot more about the players. The Australian version of the series has been doing this for a good while (at least for a good chunk of episodes), and it works rather well.

As for when we will officially learn about the full cast…

That will probably be a reveal that happens about a month or so before the premiere. It is something that the show has a reasonable habit of releasing around a certain time, and we have a hard time thinking that they are going to change that all that much now. The only thing that may be different here is that this show could be overlapping more with Big Brother than it has in the past.

Insofar as twists or surprises go, we really don’t need that much. Personally, we’d just prefer some sort of theme more so than these seasons with numbers that makes them a little bit harder to remember.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Survivor season 45 premiere date at CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates moving forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







