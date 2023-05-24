American Born Chinese season 2: Renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big finale today at Disney+, can you expect an American Born Chinese season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end already?

Before we go too much further here, let’s just look at where things stand officially — at present, there is no official renewal for the series as of yet. We obviously hope that there is going to be something more that comes out in the near future, but the streaming service may take a little bit of time to figure this out.

If there is one major reason to hope for the show’s future, it comes via the incredible cast, including multiple recent Oscar winners led by Michelle Yeoh. When you think about that alone, we tend to think that Disney+ would want to keep this going.

However, there is also one other rather concerning thing to remember here, as well: A number of shows on this platform have not performed well outside of their big IP. Just think about some of the cancellations that we’ve seen that are outside of the world of Star Wars and Marvel. Heck, some of them are being removed from the platform outright as a cost-cutting measure! We obviously hope that doesn’t happen here, but it is a reminder that if you enjoy American Born Chinese, you need to watch it the whole way through, and then also advise many of your friends to do the same.

In other words, don’t count on there being more just because there is established source material or there is a rather great cast behind the scenes. These are the sort of things that could easily doom the show when you are thinking about its long-term future.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

(Photo; Disney+.)

