NCIS: Hawaii season 3: More NCIS: Los Angeles cameos?

As we prepare for the eventual premiere of NCIS: Hawaii season 3, what can we say when it comes to cameos from NCIS: Los Angeles stars?

Well, let’s begin here by reminding everyone of what we’ve seen already. Most notably, the fact that LL Cool J is going to recur moving forward as Sam Hanna. This means that a good bit of that spin-off’s world could be present here, and we wonder if it could set the stage for something more.

We should just make it clear already that NCIS: Hawaii is not going to just turn into NCIS: LA 2.0. The characters within its cast are always going to matter first and foremost. However, we do think that Sam could reference a number of other people like Callen, Hetty, Deeks, or Kensi! We do think that it’d be fun to have a special episode where he calls in help from some of the old team.

In general, though, what we’re most grateful about right now is the opportunity we’re getting here to be able to keep seeing some of these characters around. After all, remember that this is something that we never had after the end of NCIS: New Orleans, and we’ve wondered what happened to some of those team members. (It would be cool to see a couple of them in some big event this coming season, alongside maybe Sam and some other people all across the board.)

Remember that due to the writers’ strike, there is no specific premiere date as of yet for the third season of NCIS: Hawaii. The same goes for just about every other scripted show at the same exact time. Hopefully, the writers will be paid what they are worth soon and with that, we will see the cast and crew come back to work to tell more stories.

