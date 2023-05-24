Ted Lasso season 3: Man City coach Pep Guardiola makes cameo

How about this for a fun cameo surprise on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11? The actual Man City coach in Pep Guardiola appeared!

Close to the end of the episode, we saw the conclusion of the showdown between AFC Richmond and the famed football club. From there, Ted had a brief interaction with Pep, who shared his own positive message. Those who are not super-familiar with the football world would not have recognized him, but it is a cool cameo for those who did — especially since he is a former football great in his own right.

This cameo serves as yet another reminder of how the Apple TV+ series has managed to, quite successfully, really help to grow the game of the Premier League in the US. There are a lot of people who probably were not familiar with some of these clubs who are now, and who may also better understand the cultural impact of the game on everyone who lives there. Rebecca in particular summarized a lot of that rather nicely back in episode 10.

Given that there is one more episode of Ted Lasso still to go, who knows if there is another cameo we could eventually see? Judging from the end of episode 11, it does feel like the title character is going to be coming back to America. He loves coaching Richmond, but he loves his son more and that has always been the case. This is him really confronting some of his fears that someday, he’ll be losing him when he leaves home and has his own life. Still, this is absolutely better than him missing out.

Now, let’s just hope that the remainder of this season ends up living up to a lot of the hype that we currently have in our head.

What did you think about this cameo close to the end of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

