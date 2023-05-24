Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: Did Nate come back to Richmond?

Entering tonight’s Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, we did have a feeling that potential Nate Shelley – Richmond return was in the cards. The big question, at least for us, was how all of this was going to be happening in the first place … and if Nate would be interested.

Here is some of what we could say about this. From the start, we do think that Nick Mohammed’s character wanted to go back. He just didn’t have a lot of the necessary courage in order to make that work. He needed to speak with Ted in order to fix things. He didn’t do that, and that’s why he turned down the initial invitation from the players.

Nate’s character Jade tried to convince him to take the job, but he made it clear yet again that he didn’t want it … for now. Yet, when the showdown happened with Richmond and West Ham, he couldn’t keep himself from watching on TV.

