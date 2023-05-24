Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: We meet Jamie Tartt’s mom!

Tonight on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, we had a chance to see the title character’s mom — and the same goes for Jamie Tartt!

We do know that the Apple TV+ series tried not to promote Ted’s mom too much going into this episode, but at the same time, that news was out there. The show did a much better job of hiding that we’d be meeting the mother of Phil Dunster’s character. When the team went off to Manchester for another showdown with Man City, Jamie went off to see his mother in the dead of night. With that, he had a chance to really talk through everything that was going on in his head.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Unfortunately for Jamie, he was also still haunted by the fact that his father was so terrible to him — just think about what happened not that long ago in season 2. He didn’t know what to do the next time that he turned up.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12, including the finale

What did you think about the story of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, including the chance to see Jamie’s mom?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







