Mayans MC season 5: Big JD Pardo news before premiere

While you await the premiere of Mayans MC season 5 on FX tomorrow night, why not get a better sense of what’s ahead?

For the sake of this article, though, we are actually talking more behind-the-scenes stuff as opposed on-camera, as you are going to be seeing star JD Pardo make his directorial debut during the season. According to Variety, you are going to see the actor taking on this role in the fourth episode. Given how much time he spends on-screen during the series and the attention that this requires, we are sure that this was quite the undertaking.

In speaking further to the aforementioned site, here is a little bit of what Pardo had to say on the subject, including his discussions with co-creator Elgin James:

“Directing has been a place, I feel, I was always destined to go … Elgin and I would speak about it often. I absolutely loved getting behind camera and understanding the relationship between the performance as an actor in the scene and the visual image needed to convey that life to the audience. In my last season of ‘Mayans,’ it’s all about entertaining the audience by giving them an emotional experience. Directing [this episode] deepened my love for cinema.”

Of course, directing is also a thing that Pardo could take to some other projects moving forward, as well. With this being the final season, it is a unique opportunity, and we also think that it’s something viewers will appreciate.

Acting-wise, we know that JD has his work cut out for him, given that a lot of these upcoming episodes are going to showcase EZ leading the Mayans into a difficult war with the Sons of Anarchy, one that could carry with it some really deep consequences.

