Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: More on two-hour premiere!

The premiere of Mayans MC season 5 is going to arrive on FX in just a matter of weeks, so what more is there to say about it now?

Well, in case you do not remember, the first thing that is well-worth noting right now is the simple fact that the show is going to be airing the first two episodes back to back. This is something that we have seen the network do more and more of in recent years, so it really should not come as a big surprise that they are doing this again here.

As for how the season is going to start, let’s just say that 1) tensions are high and 2) we’re going to see some sort of attempt by EZ Reyes to continue pushing the club forward in his desired direction. That means doing everything in his power to ensure that they are able to keep the pipeline going, while still battling the Sons of Anarchy.

We aren’t going to sit here and pretend that the two synopses below are the most informative in the known world. However, it is better to have some sort of scoop here as opposed to none at all, especially in the aftermath of that rather fiery cliffhanger.

Episode 1 – “SONS escalate the war as EZ attempts to reclaim the pipeline.”

Episode 2 – “EZ’s attempt to reclaim the pipeline brings danger to the club’s doorstep.”

The most heartbreaking aspect of the final season

Beyond just (of course) the notion that a lot of people could die, we also need to remember that this is a season where people are going to confront families falling apart. That includes the blood family of EZ, but also the fractured Mayans family. As the story progresses, don’t be shocked if everyone starts to splinter apart.

Related – Be sure to get a number of other updates related to Mayans MC, including other teases for what the future could hold

What are you most excited to see moving into the Mayans MC season 5 premiere on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to comeback for other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







