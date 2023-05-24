Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide in big finale?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire and his role of Kelly Severide. We don’t have to beat around the bush here — we understand the fears that are out there.

After all, we have not seen the longtime series regular on the show for several weeks now, with the reason being that Kinney is on personal leave. However, at the same exact time, the story is starting to be set up in a way where Severide is keeping secrets from his wife Stella, and that is never a good look. What is he hiding, and is he ever going to be coming back?

From one vantage point, of course we think there’s a good chance we will see him again. Just remember that we saw Miranda Rae Mayo gone for a stretch in the past and at one point, Stella was not sharing much with Severide then, either. We do tend to think that in season 12, a lot could be rectified.

For now, we’re just go ahead and stick with the official line on the subject and that is pretty simple: There is no official word that Kinney is leaving the show. Until that changes, we’ll continue to have hope that he will be back.

So what sort of updates did we get over the course of the finale tonight?

Entering tonight’s big Chicago Fire season 11 finale on NBC, were you worried about news that Taylor Kinney would be leaving the show?

(Photo: NBC.)

