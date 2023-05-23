Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale: More on Tommy’s return

Are you ready to get dive head-first into the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale over at Starz? We know that for us, we are really excited for many reasons, with the biggest one being Tommy. We are talking here about an iconic character, and someone who is more than capable of taking out both Tariq and Tasha in a matter of seconds.

So what was the driving force behind the character’s return in the first place? Well, speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is some of what Joseph Sikora had to say on the subject:

“Tommy, he doesn’t forget, nor does he really forgive … I mean, he has a hard time with both of those things, but I feel like Tommy’s smart enough to know that it usually ‘forgetting’ means you gotta tie up these loose ends.”

One way or another, it feels like the situation with the St. Patrick family is going to be resolved, and that is a complicated thing to consider. After all, remember that Tommy told Ghost he wouldn’t kill Tariq, but if he kills Tasha, Tariq is going to try and kill him. In that situation, doesn’t anything go? Both of these characters have their own worlds and their own agendas, so you have to think that there is reason again for the two to go their separate ways … at least for now.

Based on the preview that we’ve seen for the finale at this point, it seems like Tommy is actually going to give Tariq some advice — you can be a criminal or a civilian. In the end, you can’t live in both worlds all at once.

Remember that this finale could also eventually carry into the world of Power Book IV: Force, which is going to be back on Starz come September 1.

