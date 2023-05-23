Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale: The best cliffhanger

As we do get ourselves prepared for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale on Starz later this week, why not discuss cliffhangers? Or, to be specific, what the best one could possibly be?

Entering the finale, we know that Tariq St. Patrick is facing danger from all sides — there’s the threat of Tommy, Noma is still out there, and who knows what Monet is going to do at this point? We do think there is a legitimate fear that he could be arrested, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the big cliffhanger here.

Instead, we tend to think the most interesting cliffhanger for this season could be a personal one. There has already been so much death over the course of this season that there shouldn’t be that much pressure to make killing someone off a big priority. We think that instead, a lot could revolve around the simple idea of the future. What could it be for Tariq and some of these other characters? Is there a way that Tariq could actually get out? We tend to think that he’ll be thinking more and more about it.

Of course, the truth with this universe is that even when you are out, there’s no real way for that to happen fully. Something could always bring you back in, and this could be a part of what happens moving into season 4.

If nothing else…

We would advise you be prepared for at least some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this season. That is just the nature of this show! There’s no reason to think that they will walk away from that entirely, even if they do something different from what we’ve seen in the past.

