Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale): Tasha’s role

As we get ourselves prepared for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale on Starz in a handful of days, why not discuss Tasha for a moment? While Joseph Sikora got a lot of the headlines for his role as Tommy Egan, we might as well discuss Naturi Naughton at the same exact time.

What do we know at this point when it comes to Tasha’s return? Well, she was with her mother and Yaz at the end of episode 9 when Tommy turned up and, at least for the time being, the character is still alive.

Will she still be in the finale? For the time being, we don’t want to have some overwhelming amount of fear, mostly because killing that character off feels like such a mistake. Her presence allows Tariq to have something more to fight for and in all honesty, we did as many OG cast members around as possible. Remember that with Saxe’s death earlier this season, we already are down one person from the group.

Rather than see Tasha die, what we really hope for within the finale is that we do get a chance to see Tasha hand down some important advice to her son, the sort that could make him think a little bit harder about his own future and what it is that he wants. Also, how hard he is willing to fight in order to make a lot of it happen. If he really wants to avoid a similar fate of his father, he’s going to need to make different choices.

Is he really capable of it? That may be a question more for season 4 than where we are at present, but we do still think that this is something to think about.

