Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale): Tommy’s impact

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 on Friday, Tommy Egan has to be at the center of things … right?

Let’s start off this piece with a certain measure of honesty: We had no expectation that we were going to see Joseph Sikora back coming into this season. In a way, this is what made his return all the more fun! We know that the character is busy right now in Chicago, where he is building an empire and also probably working to avenge the death of Liliana.

Here is where things get that much more interesting as we prepare for the aforementioned finale: Obviously, Tommy won’t be killing Tariq — he made a promise to Ghost that he wouldn’t. Meanwhile, Tariq won’t be killing Tommy with him having his own spin-off out there. We envision that there’s another ending coming down the road for these two.

So, what is it? You can argue that Tommy kills Tasha, but that would make season 4 all about Michael Rainey Jr.’s character trying to get revenge. We’re not sure that the writers are going to do that. In the promo, Tommy tells Tariq that he can either be a criminal or a civilian — he can’t be both. If we had to make a guess, this will be the biggest lesson that we get from the character over the course of the finale. We’ll have a chance to see Tariq learn from this in some way, and that could impact heavily where the show goes moving into season 4.

Can we get more crossovers?

We certainly think it’s possible! Remember that Jenny and Blanca made small appearances at the end of Power Book IV: Force season 1, and we know that over the coming days, more is going to be said about season 2 — and of course, we are happy to dive further into that.

