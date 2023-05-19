Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale): A Tommy fight

Next week on Starz you will have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 over on Starz — so what will you see? Let’s just say that a fight with Tommy Egan could be at the center of it.

We certainly did not expect to see Joseph Sikora back again this season, especially with the way in which it happened. He turned back up the moment that he got wind of Tasha’s whereabouts and because of this, immediately decided to take his revenge.

Now, we have to wait and see if she’s okay, if Tommy even has her, and what is planned at this point. The full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale synopsis has some more news for you right now:

Tariq is forced to join forces with those who betrayed him in order to prevent the worst possible outcome for everyone. Monet elevates her position within the business, reaffirming her power over the Tejada children.

Monet is going to have to find a solution fast, given that her kids have already walked out on her…

Is there going to be some sort of cliffhanger here?

Well, let’s keep it simple: You better believe that there will be! The show has already been renewed for a season 4 and with that, you don’t have to worry about its long-term future. With that in mind, just prepare for what is immediately around the corner, which could end up being one of the most bonkers finales that we’ve seen in some time.

We know that Tommy’s got his own show in Power Book IV: Force — yet, we still have to say that it’s a joy whenever he steps over into this world, and also stirs the pot with a number of these characters. Doesn’t that add to the overall, messed-up tapestry that you see within this show? We tend to think so…

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10?

How do you think things will play out entering the finale, and do you think Tariq will stop Tommy? Share now in the comments, and come back for other updates.

