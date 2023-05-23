Succession season 5: Is there any potential? More chatter

We know that we are entering the Succession series finale, and there are no plans at present for a season 5. However, couldn’t there still be one in theory? It’s a fun thing to think about, even if the reality remains that this is probably not something that will ever come to pass.

With this being said, it is certainly still quite fun to hear some of the show’s cast members talk about how surprised they were that the show is winding down, and that of course includes the man behind Roman Roy in Kieran Culkin.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Speaking in a new issue of Interview Magazine, the actor explained where things stood for him entering the season, and the road that this took everyone down entering the finale:

…I knew this wasn’t the kind of show that could keep going and going. I always thought five seasons. It was just a number I had in my head. I remember, towards the end of season three, going, “I’m worried we’re going to enter a territory where we’re becoming Succession-y.” Then when season four happened, the first two episodes, I remember reading scripts and thinking, “Okay, this feels a little Succession-y. It’s very good, but I’m a little worried about it.” And then from three on, this season is very, very different, which is exciting, but makes me feel like, “Couldn’t there be a five, now that the show is kind of different?” I want to see what else happens. And there very well could be. Jesse knows that.

Unfortunately, we do think that the chances of a season 5 are extremely low at present; in a year or two, who knows what could happen? We just think that Jesse Armstrong would rather have four spectacular seasons than to risk a fifth that doesn’t live up to the reputation of everything that has come before. The same goes for a spin-off, even if there are some fun ideas…

Related – Get more of the latest now on the Succession series finale

Do you really wish there could be a Succession season 5?

Be sure to let us know right away! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for even more great updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







