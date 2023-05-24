Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: Who is playing Ted’s mom?

We know that there are some cool things ahead on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, and that includes a chance to see Ted’s mother.

So who is actually playing the character? Let’s just say that this is someone who you have likely seen on a number of other shows over the years. Becky Ann Baker has such a long list of great credits to her name, including as Hannah’s mom on Girls. She has also appeared on NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, Freaks and Geeks, and so many other shows over the years.

It goes without saying, but playing the mother of one of the most iconic characters in recent TV history is not easy. Also, it is important to remember that Ted’s mom has to have a really important role in a short amount of time. Given that episode 11 is the second-to-last one this season and possibly in the series, she has to cover a lot of important emotional ground here. If Ted does end up going back to America at the end of the series (and as so many do suspect), doesn’t he need to have someone help to usher him along the way? We do tend to think so.

If Ted Lasso was an old-school network show that ran for 18-22 episodes a season, there’s a good chance that we probably would’ve seen this character before now. Yet, there just isn’t a lot of room and the writers have to be fairly economical with who they bring on and, beyond that, when they choose to do it! We say this even knowing full well that a lot of episodes for this show do tend to run a little bit longer than the 30-40 minutes you get for even premium cable series in this genre.

What do you think of Becky Ann Baker playing Ted’s mom on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

