FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date over at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to learn a little bit more about FBI: Most Wanted season 5, including when it is coming back?

First and foremost here, let’s start by getting the most important news out of the way: Reminding you that another season is, in fact, coming! CBS actually renewed this show at the same exact time that they did both the flagship show and FBI: International, and all of them were granted two-season orders back in 2022. There hasn’t been anything to worry about there.

As for when season 5 is going to actually premiere, let’s just say that this is when things start to get at least a little bit more complicated. Why? There are some reasons for that, and that includes the writers’ strike. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence that a resolution is coming to that at some point in the relatively near future. The writers’ requests are reasonable and we hope that there is a resolution soon, but we know that in the world of television, nothing can be altogether assured.

At present, though, it does feel like the odds of Most Wanted coming back at some point in September, a.k.a. when we typically see the show, are pretty slim. Instead, the more likely scenario here is that we are left waiting until we get around to either October or November. It could be later than that but for now, the network is still keeping the show on the fall schedule. Clearly, they are not ready to give up on that idea as of yet.

Whenever the strike is resolved, at the very least we will be able to start to make a slightly better estimate of things. Let’s just say that a certain measure of patience is going to be required.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

