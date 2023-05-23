Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see it back once more alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? We know the interest is there, especially with us so close to the end of the season!

Without further ado now, let’s just say that we do have some good news to report — all three of these shows will be back in a matter of hours. Sure, there’s also something bittersweet to say here in that these are the finales, but at least we know that they are going to be captivating and have pretty high stakes, right? We’re prepared for just about anything from start to finish, so let’s just hope the stories live up to the hype. (It’s also worth noting that due to the writers’ strike, we won’t see any of these shows back for a good while.)

So do you want to learn more about all of these finales and/or what they are bringing to the table? Then you don’t have to look further than the synopses below…

FBI season 5 episode 23, “God Complex” – When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against the clock to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer. Also, Scola faces a life-or-death decision, on the fifth season finale and 100th episode of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 22, “Fencing the Mona Lisa” – When a Russian missile is stolen and put on the black market in Budapest, the Fly Team must secure the weapon before a mysterious American arms broker delivers it into the wrong hands, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 22, “Heaven Falling” – The team helps Remy try to catch his brother’s real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given that all three of these shows got renewed long in advance, don’t be surprised if there are some cliffhangers! We’ll just have to wait and see what those look like.

What are you most excited to see as we prepare for the finales of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

