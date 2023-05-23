FBI: Most Wanted season 4 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 finale — are you ready for it?

Without even saying too much here at the moment, there is one thing that we should note: “Heaven Falling” has the potential to be something big. This could be the story of some events that change Remy Scott’s life forever.

So what is the overall potential for what we are talking about here? We think there is a chance ahead for Dylan McDermott’s character to get justice for what happened to his brother well over two decades ago. This has been a driving force for most of his life … but is he going to get answers before it is too late?

As we prepare for this episode, we do tend to think that there could be this sort of nagging temptation to leave a few open threads dangling, and for a number of different reasons. After all, you can proclaim that there is a certain value to continuing to establish a big-time mystery here. You can create a cliffhanger that keeps people wondering what is next for Remy moving into an already-renewed season 5.

Now that we have said that, though, we personally hope that the writers go in a slightly different direction. While we see no issue in there being an FBI: Most Wanted cliffhanger at the end of the season, we’d prefer it to be on a different subject.

Let’s just put it this way: We do tend to think that Remy has suffered enough already. We do think getting closure on this does open the door to a lot of other possibilities. Why not explore those?

