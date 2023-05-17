FBI: Most Wanted season 4 finale promo: Catching Mikey’s killer

For those who are not aware next week’s FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode is going to be the all-important finale, and yes, there is HUGE stuff ahead. How huge are we talking about here? Well, think in terms of Remy Scott finally being able to catch the killer of his brother Mikey.

Is doing this going to be easy? Hardly, but he will have the team at his back. The promo that aired last night for this episode (titled “Heaven Falling”) certainly suggested that things are going to get crazy and intense in a really short period of time. Remy is going to do everything that he can to get answers and justice and we sure hope that he gets it.

After all, isn’t this the right time for the Mikey story to be resolved? Let’s just put it this way — this is a storyline that we’ve been waiting to get ever since Dylan McDermott arrived on the show, and we want to see what is next for this character on the other side of this. Remy deserves an opportunity to breathe a little bit easier and discover a sort of inner peace for himself. Why wouldn’t he?

Of course, even if the Mikey story is tied together in the finale, we hardly think the season 5 premiere would be focused on Remy off somewhere, relaxing on vacation. There will always be new cases! However, with that being said there is an opportunity for a lot of them to come with a different perspective attached to them.

In the end, we’ll have to wait and see what happens … and if there is a big cliffhanger attached to a lot of this stuff overall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

