FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Answers

As we get ourselves prepared for FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 22 on CBS next week, there is definitely a lot to think about! This is the pivotal finale, and it is also one that could answer some important questions that a lot of people have had for a while.

What is one of the biggest ones right now? That is rather simple: Is Remy going to be able to get justice for his brother Mikey? This is a story that has been 25 years in the making, and this is an opportunity to get what he may define as much-needed closure. We are preparing ourselves accordingly for a pretty emotional hour, one where something could happen at almost any point. Just because this show has had a season 5 renewal for a good while, the writers never had to worry about tying up some loose ends. That has allowed them some flexibility, and we definitely think that this is a good thing!

Now, let’s just talk about the specific story ahead for a moment, shall we? Go ahead and check out the full season 4 finale synopsis:

“Heaven Falling” – The team helps Remy try to catch his brother’s real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We should note that this doesn’t guarantee that any big answers are ahead, but we would honestly be surprised if we didn’t have a chance to see something big. We’re not sure that Most Wanted needs Dylan McDermott’s character to be haunted by his brother’s death the rest of the show. They could give him some closure here and from that point, allow the story to move in some other great directions.

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 22?

Are you expecting a big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







