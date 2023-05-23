The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Hudson’s next step

As we prepare to check out The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 on June 8, of course there are a number of big moments to prepare for!

So what can we say about this installment? First and foremost, we should say this: The story arc of Congressman Hudson is still going strong. We still have questions as to how he is going to be a capable villain, but the show is sticking with him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Below, you can check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead here:

06/08/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Congressman Hudson’s investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI.

This episode is titled “The Morgana Logistics Corporation,” which is certainly not the most exciting title in the world — however, there have been a lot of cumbersome names for this show over time. Why would we think that we are going to get something rather different now? It just wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense! It’s pretty clear what this title is a reference to, just as it also feels clearer that Hudson’s stirring up so much trouble that even Reddington may need to show some concerns.

Sure, we know that over the years, James Spader’s character has battled everyone from international crime lords to the President; however, we think one piece of advice he would give is to never underestimate a foe. With that in mind, we tend to think that we’d be rather foolish for doing something similar here. There are, after all, still so many episodes between where we are and the finale.

Related – Check out some other information leading into the next The Blacklist season 10 episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 17?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates down the road that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







